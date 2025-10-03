Montgomery accepting entries for annual Halloween display contest

Online nominations for the village of Mongtomery's Halloween Display Contest are now open through Oct. 19, 2025. (photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Beautification Committee will host its annual Halloween display contest to recognize homes and businesses for outstanding Halloween decorations.

“It is one of our favorite contests to judge, as the residents raise the bar every year,” Village Trustee Ben Brzoska, chair of the Beautification Committee, said in a release from the village.

Residents can nominate their property or someone else’s by submitting the property address online at montgomeryil.org.

Online nominations are now open through Oct. 19. Committee members will visit the nominated addresses on the night of Oct. 22 to judge and award the nominees’ displays, the village said.

Residents are encouraged to ensure their lights are on by 5 p.m. that evening. The committee requests that winners leave their award signs posted until after Halloween, Oct. 31, the village said.

Addresses of the homes awarded are available online after judging is complete for those in the community who wish to drive around and see the community’s creativity, the village said.

You can nominate a property via the village website at montgomeryil.org or by emailing rmason@montgomeryil.org.