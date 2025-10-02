Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for October

This was the plan for an addition to Yorkville High School (now Parkview School) approved by voters in 1955. Some months later, bids came in much higher that predicted. The School Board cited this, and recent growth in industry in the county, as the reason the project was dropped. Yorkville Grade School was built soon after, and also a new high school. (Photo provided by Jeff Farren)

October 2020

Contractor bids for the long-awaited Eldamain Road bridge will be open next month in Springfield, the Kendall County Board learned this month.

October 2015

The Yorkville Education Association and the Yorkville School District 115 continue to be at an impasse in teacher contract negotiations.

October 2010

Some Kendall County residents expressed their opposition to the proposed Prairie Parkway at a meeting of the Illinois Tollway Authority Board of Directors in Downers Grove.

October 2005

The Yorkville City Council approved agreements to move the senior programs into the Beecher building. Senior nutrition programs will also be there and the senior groups take over the entire building. Senior Services had been in Countryside Shopping Center, which is slated to be torn down.

October 2000

The new Yorkville Skate Park was dedicated. It is on Illinois Route 47 south of Illinois Route 126, in front of the Parfection Golf Range.

October 1995

Talks of incorporating Bristol continue. Residents have expressed interest in incorporation as a town in order to maintain their identity and some control. Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville have annexed property near by or are considering annexations.

October 1990

Ground was broken for the new Kendall County Public Safety Center on U.S. Route 34 just west of Yorkville. The new safety center, when completed in 1992, will replace the current jail which is almost 100 years old.

October 1985

Saying it was built on a shoestring budget, the new playground near the Beecher Center has been officially named “Shoestring Park,” said Esther Riley, one of the designers of the park.

October 1980

Yorkville City Council learned that the State of Illinois is charging the city $105,000 for the right to connect a water line to the underside of the new Illinois Route 47 bridge.

October 1975

Norway’s King Olav V came to Illinois to dedicate the new Cleng Peerson Memorial on Route 71 in Norway, Ill.

October 1970

Homer “Doc” Webster has retired from the Rexall Drug store after 56 years. The store has been sold to Bob Thomas of the Clinic Pharmacy.

October 1965

Dr. L. A. Wunsch announced that he will close his clinic in downtown Yorkville at the end of the month. The move leaves Yorkville without a local physician. Dr. Wunsch, in a front page letter, said when he started practicing medicine 20 years ago that if socialized medicine ever came to this country, he would “find another means to be of service to mankind.” Medicare was approved by Federal officials in July.

October 1960

The site of the new dam in Yorkville is a messy scene. The location is the same as the previous dam across the Fox, which had served its purpose and was slowly deteriorating and was of little practical good. Illinois Department of Conservation Director Glen D. Palmer said that land is being acquired for a public boat launching and picnic ground on the south side and locks will later be installed on the north.

October 1955

On separate election days, voters approved bond for the construction of a sewage disposal facility by the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District, and okayed a large, two story classroom wing to be added to the present high school (now Parkview School).

October 1950

Yorkville Police Chief Frank Martin arrested a Lake Geneva, Wis mortician on a charge of speeding 55 mph on Route 47 in the village limits and passing cars. The driver said he really should know better, having gone out many times to pick up victims of auto accidents. He was fined $22.20.

October 1945

The Third Infantry Army Band will present a concert at the Plattville Armory Saturday.

On a related note, Kendall County War Fund contribution reports are good.

October 1940

County Clerk Martin Mortensen said that he has just received information on the Selective Service draft. All men between 21 and 36 must go in person to the Town Hall in the township they live on Oct 16, 1940 and register.

October 1935

A new bridge and paving in Oswego has been approved by the state. The bridge will be built on the site of the old iron bridge which has been condemned for the past three years. It will connect Routes 25 and 65 with Route 34.

In spite of the condemned iron bridge, nearly all the trucks headed for Chicago on Route 34 crossed the bridge at Oswego to shorten the way to Chicago and miss the Aurora traffic.

October 1930

Four Federal prohibition agents made a raid upon a huge still on a farm a mile east of Plano within a quarter of a mile of Route 18. The raiders made their approach about 6 p.m. and took two young men into custody.

October 1925

The man who escaped from jail last week is awaiting the action of the Kendall County Grand Jury. He is ready to take his medicine, it is said.

October 1920

C.A. Darnell of Plano was made the chairman of the newly-formed Kendall County Tuberculosis Society.

October 1915

Theodore House has accepted a position with the bank in Millington.

October 1910

The Do What We Can group will meet in Helmar.

October 1905

The Kendall Post Office in NaAuSay, which had been so faithfully conducted for so many years by Miss Hattie Vickery, is now closed.

October 1900

Felix Webb, who works Dr. McClelland’s land in Yorkville, has housed 150 bushels of carrots to feed the sheep and cows during the winter.

October 1895

Eugene Cooney of Na-Au-Say is now out with his steam saw.

October 1890

The frame of the new Methodist parsonage is up.

October 1885

Catholics in the area celebrated the dedication of their new church in Bristol Station.

October 1880

James McHugh has put a new run of stone in the Blackberry Mills, Bristol and will grind feed for five cents a bag until further notice.

October 1875

Peter Peterson of Plano, a late employee in the Harvester works and supposed to have been murdered in a saloon in Chicago, has been heard from. He is running a threshing machine in Minnesota.

October 1865

The excitement in the dry goods, boot and shoe, clothing, hat and cap, Yankee notions and grocery market continues unabated at Crooker and Hobbs. The like never was known before in Yorkville.