Pumpkin derby part of Fox Fall Fest in downtown Oswego

The annual Fox Fall Fest in downtown Oswego will help welcome fall with a number of family-friendly activities, including a pumpkin derby.

The festival, organized by the Oswego Chamber of Commerce and Oswego Downtown Association, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in downtown Oswego.

As part of the event, a reptile show will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. A caricature artist will be at the festival from noon to 2 p.m. and there will be face painting all day.

In addition, CodeForce will host a pumpkin derby from 2 to 3 p.m. along Jackson Street in downtown Oswego. To participate in the pumpkin derby, go to codeforceoswego.com.

More information is available at facebook.com/FoxFallFest.