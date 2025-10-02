Shaw Local

Pumpkin derby part of Fox Fall Fest in downtown Oswego

Family fun on Sunday

The annual Downtown Oswego Fox Fall Fest on Oct. 5 will help welcome fall with a number of family-friendly activities, including a pumpkin derby. (Photo provided by CodeForce)

By Eric Schelkopf

The annual Fox Fall Fest in downtown Oswego will help welcome fall with a number of family-friendly activities, including a pumpkin derby.

The festival, organized by the Oswego Chamber of Commerce and Oswego Downtown Association, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, in downtown Oswego.

As part of the event, a reptile show will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. A caricature artist will be at the festival from noon to 2 p.m. and there will be face painting all day.

In addition, CodeForce will host a pumpkin derby from 2 to 3 p.m. along Jackson Street in downtown Oswego. To participate in the pumpkin derby, go to codeforceoswego.com.

The event also will feature a bounce house and face painting will take place all day. More information is available at facebook.com/FoxFallFest.

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.