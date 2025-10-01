Oswego Co-Op girls golf wins third straight regional title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Oswego Co-Op girls golf team poses with the regional plaque after winning the regional title on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Photo provided)

Girls Golf

Class 2A West Aurora Regional

Led by medalist Alli Wiertel, who shot a 5-under par 65, Oswego Co-Op won its third regional championship in a row with a team score of 310.

Oswego Co-Op’s Kendall Grant shot a 78 for seventh place and Giselle Resendez an 83 for 10th. Annabelle Williams shot an 84.

Yorkville was eighth with a 382. Janae Larson and Molly Martinez each shot a 92.

Class 1A Oregon Regional

Brianna Johnson shot a 111, Gracie Busboom a 120 and Chloe Rowe a 122 as Plano took ninth.

Callie Kesselring shot a 122, Grace Mikkelson a 124, Brynn Butler a 132 and Autumn Koesler a 136 for Sandwich, which placed 11th.

Girls Volleyball

Joliet West d. Yorkville 25-18, 27-25

Sophia Blank had seven kills and two blocks, Addisyn Gardner 18 assists and two blocks, and Natalie Zepeda eight digs for the Foxes (8-10, 2-2 SPC).

Oswego East d. Joliet Central 25-7, 25-13

Oswego East scored the victory.

Boys Soccer

Oswego East 4, Joliet West 0

Oswego East picked up the win on the pitch.