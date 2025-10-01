Oswego Co-Op girls golf wins third straight regional title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Golf
Class 2A West Aurora Regional
Led by medalist Alli Wiertel, who shot a 5-under par 65, Oswego Co-Op won its third regional championship in a row with a team score of 310.
Oswego Co-Op’s Kendall Grant shot a 78 for seventh place and Giselle Resendez an 83 for 10th. Annabelle Williams shot an 84.
Yorkville was eighth with a 382. Janae Larson and Molly Martinez each shot a 92.
Class 1A Oregon Regional
Brianna Johnson shot a 111, Gracie Busboom a 120 and Chloe Rowe a 122 as Plano took ninth.
Callie Kesselring shot a 122, Grace Mikkelson a 124, Brynn Butler a 132 and Autumn Koesler a 136 for Sandwich, which placed 11th.
Girls Volleyball
Joliet West d. Yorkville 25-18, 27-25
Sophia Blank had seven kills and two blocks, Addisyn Gardner 18 assists and two blocks, and Natalie Zepeda eight digs for the Foxes (8-10, 2-2 SPC).
Oswego East d. Joliet Central 25-7, 25-13
Oswego East scored the victory.
Boys Soccer
Oswego East 4, Joliet West 0
Oswego East picked up the win on the pitch.