Newark volleyball beats Sandwich: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Newark Norsemen logo

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. Sandwich 25-10, 25-10

Heather Buhle had seven kills and four aces, Rylie Carlson seven kills and three aces, Zoey Carlson five kills and Taylor Jeffers 13 assists and two aces for Newark (17-3).

Sandwich dropped to 5-17 with the loss.

Boys Golf

Sandwich 102, Somonauk 109, Plano 114, Newark 122

Sandwich won the meet at Cedardell Golf Course held as a two-man scramble format.

For Sandwich, Kai Kern and Nolan Oros shot a 31, Eli Lerner/Liam Wold a 32 and Aidan Wold/Preston Campbell a 36.

For Plano, Brandon Ramos/Quentin Santoria shot a 33, Camden Winkler/Adrian Lazarit a 39 and Aidan Grooms/Daniel Luman a 42.

David Ulrich and Jimmy Kath shot a 37 for Newark, Shawn Seyller and Evan Smith a 41 and Jackson Collins and John Nicosia a 44.

Boys Soccer

Woodstock 9, Sandwich 0

Sandwich fell to 1-9 and 0-6 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a shutout loss to the KRC co-leaders.

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.