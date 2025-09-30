Newark volleyball beats Sandwich: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. Sandwich 25-10, 25-10

Heather Buhle had seven kills and four aces, Rylie Carlson seven kills and three aces, Zoey Carlson five kills and Taylor Jeffers 13 assists and two aces for Newark (17-3).

Sandwich dropped to 5-17 with the loss.

Boys Golf

Sandwich 102, Somonauk 109, Plano 114, Newark 122

Sandwich won the meet at Cedardell Golf Course held as a two-man scramble format.

For Sandwich, Kai Kern and Nolan Oros shot a 31, Eli Lerner/Liam Wold a 32 and Aidan Wold/Preston Campbell a 36.

For Plano, Brandon Ramos/Quentin Santoria shot a 33, Camden Winkler/Adrian Lazarit a 39 and Aidan Grooms/Daniel Luman a 42.

David Ulrich and Jimmy Kath shot a 37 for Newark, Shawn Seyller and Evan Smith a 41 and Jackson Collins and John Nicosia a 44.

Boys Soccer

Woodstock 9, Sandwich 0

Sandwich fell to 1-9 and 0-6 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a shutout loss to the KRC co-leaders.