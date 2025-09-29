Oswego Co-Op’s Alli Wiertel shoots 63 to win Rosie Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op

Alli Wiertel shot a 63 to earn medalist honors by four strokes and Oswego Co-Op shot 307 as a team for second place at Naperville North’s Rosie Invite.

Kendall Grant (77) took ninth and Giselle Resendez (78) was 10th. Annabelle Williams shot an 89.

Boys Cross Country

Yorkville

The Foxes won the team championship of the Rock River Run in Sterling with 38 points, ahead of runner-up Belvidere North’s 69.

Yorkville’s Owen Horeni was third (15:41.51), Carter Reichert was fifth (16:17.35), Ayden Nydegger was sixth (16:20.24) and Nicholas Sanchez was ninth (16:24.54).

Girls Cross Country

Yorkville

The Foxes won the team title of the Rock River Run in Sterling with 50 points, ahead of runner-up Geneva’s 61.

Yorkville’s Athena Triner was third (18:41.30), Linden Moss was seventh (18:53.08) and Annabelle Reeder was 10th (19:01.70).