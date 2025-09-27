Reservations open for this year’s Oswego Cemetery Walk

Young Alfred X. Murdock will be one of the “ghosts” who will entertain and inform participants in this year’s Oswego Cemetery Walk, set for this Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oswego Township Cemetery, South Main Street, Oswego. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Experience local history come to life. Reservations are now being taken for the Oswego Cemetery Walk, set for Thursday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oswego Township Cemetery, South Main Street, Oswego.

This year’s “ghosts” include the “ghosts” of several Oswego historical figures, including Civil War era residents Charles Murdock, a local elected official, and his teenage son, Alfred X., who was killed in action during the war, according to a release from the Little White Schoolhouse Museum.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., groups of visitors will be guided through the cemetery where they will hear brief presentations by the “ghosts” of the four early Oswego residents who are buried in the cemetery.

The “ghosts” will relate events of their lives and the history that was going on around them during that period of the Oswego community’s history, with stories ranging from sad to humorous, according to the release.

Participants should be able to walk for 45 minutes, wear comfortable shoes, and are encouraged to bring flashlights. An adult must accompany all children, according to the release.

Reservations, $10 per person, are required.

Register to reserve a specific tour time slot by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010, or visiting the programming web site at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms, scrolling down and clicking on “Oswego Cemetery Walk,” and then clicking on “View Fee Details.”

The Oswego Cemetery Walk is hosted annually by the Oswegoland Park District in partnership with the Oswegoland Heritage Association.