Oswego announces brush collection, leaf pickup dates

Oswego has announced the dates for the village’s final brush collection and first leaf pickup. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Brush Collection

• Zone A: Week of Oct. 6

• Zone B: Week of Oct. 13

Place brush at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday (no earlier than noon Friday).

All cut ends must face the same direction.

No logs, root balls, bundled brush or containers.

Leaf Collection

• Zones A & B: Week of Oct. 20

• Zone C: Week of Oct. 27

Place loose leaves on the parkway near the curb by 7 a.m. Monday of your scheduled week.

Do not place leaves in the street or mix in brush, grass, garbage or debris.

Piles blocked by vehicles or placed late will be skipped until the next scheduled pickup.

Weather and volume may affect timing. For full zone dates and collection guidelines, go to oswegoil.org/collections.