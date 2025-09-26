Sandwich’s Kai Kern wins Kishwaukee River Conference golf title: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Golf

Kishwaukee River Conference meet

Sandwich senior Kai Kern shot a 4-over par 75 for a one-shot win at the Kishwaukee River Conference meet at Randall Oaks in West Dundee.

Sandwich, which went undefeated during the conference dual meet season, took a close third at the tournament with a team score of 338. Woodstock was first at 335, Woodstock North second at 336.

Based on the results from the regular season and the tournament, Woodstock and Sandwich ended up tied in team points and were named co-champions of the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Plano’s Brandon Ramos shot an 80 for seventh place, Sandwich’s Nolan Oros an 81 to tie for eighth and Plano’s Quentin Santoria an 82 for 11th place.

Sandwich’s Kyle Michels and Finley Taxis each shot a 91. Plano’s Aidan Grooms shot a 91 and Adrian Lazarit a 92.

Plano was sixth with a team score of 345.

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 5, Plainfield East 2

The Foxes dominated on all doubles courts, only giving up five games total between four teams and eight sets.

Audry Converse/Sarah Blaise, Callie Ferko/Alana Hogan, Niah Kallan/Christy Silva, and Abby Urzua/Macie Jones all won in straight sets.

At No. 2 singles, Yorkville’s Analiese Garretson came back from being a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, match tiebreaker 10-4.

Girls Volleyball

Earlville d. Sandwich 25-21, 25-19

Mikayla Brain had six blocks and five digs, Alayla Harris six blocks and two kills, Rylee Huml seven digs, Bella Isadore nine digs, Khloe White eight assists and three aces, and Bailey Frieders, Kyra Johnson and Kayden Corneils three kills for Sandwich (5-16).