Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Taylor Jeffers, Newark, volleyball, junior

Name: Taylor Jeffers

School: Newark, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Jeffers had 15 assists and five aces in a win over DePue and nine assists, six aces and five digs in a win over LaMoille.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So your team is off to a great start, I believe 15-3. How do you feel about where the team is at and what do you feel has been some of the keys to your success?

Jeffers: I am really proud with where my team is at right now and with our 15-3 record. We are a whole new group of girls working together and I feel like we clicked very quickly and have come a long way. I’m excited to finish out the season and grow more with them as well. I feel the hard work we put into practice and the amount of energy and effort on the court is a huge key to our success. We all have a drive to win each game which helps us succeed majorly.

You have some young, talented hitters and you obviously have some experience at setter. How has it gone working with them?

Jeffers: We do have some young hitters on the team but I honestly forgot they are younger than me. They are some of the most talented hitters that I have played with. I feel like they always seem to find a way to put the ball down, even if my set isn’t fully where it should be. They are very smart as well which is super important in the game. I love working and playing with them!

How did you get started in volleyball? What do you like about the sport?

Jeffers: So I actually didn’t start volleyball until fifth grade. I have gone to Newark my whole life and in 2019 I went to the state championship game where Newark played and won it. I had just stopped gymnastics after many years and was deciding which sport I wanted to do next. Watching them at state made me realize that I wanted to play volleyball so ever since then, I have been playing volleyball. Crazy because now I’m on that team that I once watched when I was little. I love the amount of energy in the sport and how fast-paced the game is.

Have you played any other sports?

Jeffers: I did gymnastics for about seven years and actually went really far with it but then it got to be too much and I stopped. Then moved into softball for a little bit and then I eventually started volleyball which I have been playing since fifth grade.

So your team gets a big win. What restaurant are you going to to celebrate and what are you ordering?

Jeffers: Gotta go with Texas Roadhouse after a big win. I would just eat a bunch of baskets of bread and butter.

Outside of volleyball, what’s a TV show you could totally binge on?

Jeffers: I could watch “Dance Moms” on end. I love it!

What’s a place you’ve never been but would like to travel to?

Jeffers: I would love to go to Maldives Islands one day. It’s such a long flight but it’s so pretty there.

What’s the last book you read?

Jeffers: I think the last book I read was “The Housemaid.” Probably my favorite book, too.

What’s a favorite class in school?

Jeffers: My favorite class is either math which is AP precalc or psychology right now.