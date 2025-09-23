Oswego East boys golfers win Minooka Invite: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Golf

Minooka Invite

Led by Zach Johnson, who tied for the low round with a 72, Oswego East shot a 309 for a one-shot win over Batavia at the Minooka Invite at Heritage Bluffs.

Oswego East’s Jack Malm was third with a 74, Duncan Kubek shot an 80 and Brayden Rusin an 83.

Yorkville shot a 313 for third place.

Yorkville’s Noah Peterson was fourth with a 75, Ian Saar seventh with a 78 and Carter Humbers and Max Homerding each shot an 80.

Plano 172, Hinckley-Big Rock 193

Quentin Santoria shot a 40 for the Reapers’ low round at Cedardell. Also scoring for Plano were Brandon Ramos (42), Camden Winkler(44) and Adrian Lazarit (46).

Girls Golf

Sandwich 252, Richmond-Burton 254

Brynn Butler carded a 59 to lead the Indians. Callie Kesselring a 60, Grace Mikkelson a 64 and Autumn Koesler a 69.

Boys Soccer

Woodstock North 9, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 22 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Girls Volleyball

Marengo d. Sandwich 25-13, 21-25, 25-15

Kayden Corneils had five kills and three blocks, Shayla Green 10 digs and six service points, Alayla Harris four kills and two blocks and Khloe White nine assists and three aces for Sandwich (5-14).

Parkview Christian d. St. Edward 25-21, 14-25, 25-19

Lillie Bernhard had 11 kills, Brenna Esposito 14 assists, Lilah Carlyle 17 digs and Rhen Staudacher two blocks for the Falcons (11-13).

Richmond-Burton d. Plano 25-7, 25-8

Payton Goldsmith and Ava Cadena each had four digs and Goldsmith added two assists for the Reapers.

Girls Flag Football

Yorkville 14, Naperville Central 12