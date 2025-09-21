Oswego Co-Op girls golf second at Guilford Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op

Oswego Co-Op, with a team score of 321, took second out of 19 teams at the Rockford Guilford Invite.

Alli Wiertel shot a 71 for second place individually. Kendall Grant tied for sixth with a 79. Annabelle Williams shot an 85 to tie for 17th and Giselle Resendez an 86 to tie for 19th.

Boys Golf

Sandwich

Sandwich took 10th place at the Fran Noyes Invite hosted by Genoa-Kingston, scoring 102 points in the Stableford scoring format.

Sandwich’s Kai Kern (35 points) tied for 11th, Nolan Oros and Kaden Clevenger scored 23 and Kyle Michels 17.

Girls Volleyball

Yorkville

The Foxes went 1-2 in the second day of the Wheaton Classic. Yorkville lost to Neuqua Valley 25-20, 25-22, beat Wheaton Warrenville South 26-24, 25-22 and lost to Fenwick 25-20, 9-25, 25-21 to finish sixth in the Silver division, 14th overall.

Audrey Knoll and Cam Carter each had 18 kills and Addisyn Gardner 35 assists, 16 digs and three aces.