New Verlo Mattress Factory opening in Yorkville

(file photo) Verlo Mattress Factory is opening a new showroom in Yorkville. The business also has a location in St. Charles. (none)

Verlo Mattress Factory is celebrating a new location in Yorkville with a grand opening event on Oct. 11. Doors to the store first open Saturday, Sept. 27.

The business offers individually built-to-order mattresses, made from American-sourced materials, according to the Yorkville economic development committee.

The grand opening celebration is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. The new location is at 98 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville. The new digs feature a 3,000-square-foot showroom.

“Guests at the Grand Opening will meet their local Verlo team and enjoy exclusive in-store promotions and giveaways, including a free mattress giveaway,” Verlo Mattress said in a release.

The storefront is being opened by owner Jeff Hirner, who currently runs a St. Charles location as well.

“We’re thrilled to bring Verlo’s commitment to quality and community to Yorkville,” said Hirner said. “This expansion builds on our roots in St. Charles and allows us to serve more families with mattresses made locally right here in the Fox Valley.”

The mattresses are each designed and built at the St. Charles location. Each mattress comes with a lifetime comfort guarantee.

Verlo Mattress Factory was founded in 1958. Since its foundation, the business has specialized in custom-specified mattresses with more than 30 showrooms nationwide.

The business also provides in-home adjustment services.

You can learn more by visiting, stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-yorkville-il/.