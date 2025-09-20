Chapel on the Green in Yorkville looking for speakers for annual Veteran’s Day Tribute

(file photo) Veterans speaking at Yorkville's Chapel on the Green's annual Veterans Day Tribute in 2024 salute the color guard before sharing stories of their experiences in the military service. (Joey Weslo)

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville is looking for speakers for this year’s annual Veteran’s Day Tribute on Nov. 9.

Each year, veterans and active military personnel share their stories at the program that has become such a mainstay for the community, the chapel’s pews tend to completely fill-up.

Organizer Carol Sheeley said the event, which first started in 2011, is all about providing greater understanding and appreciation for service by allowing veterans to tell their stories and discuss their military experiences.

The Chapel on the Green, located at 107 W. Center St., Yorkville, is the oldest church in Kendall County, dating back to 1855.

Within the historic building, which was once a destination on the underground railroad, attendees of the Veteran’s Day Tribute can view military artifacts and memorabilia displays organized by participating veterans.

Some of last year’s speakers included a veteran of the Coast Guard, a nurse in the Air Force Reserves, an Army veteran who was stationed in Korea, and a U.S. Marine.

Any veteran or active military personnel interested in speaking can contact Sheeley at 630-648-5621.

You can learn more about the event by visiting, yorkvillechapelonthegreen.org/veterans-day-program.html.