Plano volleyball edges H-BR in three sets: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano d. Hinckley-Big Rock 19-25, 25-16, 16-14

Natalia Olson had five kills and two blocks, Abigale Lind 13 digs, Addison Johnson six aces and two blocks and Camila Nunez 12 assists for Plano.

Morris d. Sandwich 25-9, 25-14

Liza Goodbred had three kills, Khloe White seven assists and four digs and Shayla Green four digs for the Indians (5-13).

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op 161, Plainfield South 209

Alli Wiertel shot a 34 to earn medalist honors for Oswego Co-Op. Lia Paribello and Giselle Resendez carded a 42 and Kendall Grant a 43.

Boys Golf

Oswego East 163, Sandwich 171

Oswego East’s Sanjal Shrestha shot 38 to earn medalist honors at Edgebrook, and Brayden Rusin carded a 40 for the Wolves. Jack Steele shot a 42 and Jonathan Gilmartin a 43.

For Sandwich (12-2) Kai Kern shot a 41, Nolan Oros a 42, Kyle Michels a 43 and Kaden Clevenger a 45.

Plano 163, Lisle 184

Quentin Santoria shot a 37 to lead the Reapers in the meet held at Cedardell. Camden Winkler carded a 38, Brandon Ramos a 42 and Aidan Grooms a 46.

Girls Tennis

Plainfield South 4, Yorkville 3

The Foxes were edged in a match that came down to two tiebreakers, one decided by two points. Yorkville’s Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won at No. 1 doubles, and Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan won at No. 2 doubles in straight sets, as did Analiease Garretson at No. 2 singles.