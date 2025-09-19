Shaw Local

Plano volleyball edges H-BR in three sets: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano logo

By Joshua Welge

Plano d. Hinckley-Big Rock 19-25, 25-16, 16-14

Natalia Olson had five kills and two blocks, Abigale Lind 13 digs, Addison Johnson six aces and two blocks and Camila Nunez 12 assists for Plano.

Morris d. Sandwich 25-9, 25-14

Liza Goodbred had three kills, Khloe White seven assists and four digs and Shayla Green four digs for the Indians (5-13).

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op 161, Plainfield South 209

Alli Wiertel shot a 34 to earn medalist honors for Oswego Co-Op. Lia Paribello and Giselle Resendez carded a 42 and Kendall Grant a 43.

Boys Golf

Oswego East 163, Sandwich 171

Oswego East’s Sanjal Shrestha shot 38 to earn medalist honors at Edgebrook, and Brayden Rusin carded a 40 for the Wolves. Jack Steele shot a 42 and Jonathan Gilmartin a 43.

For Sandwich (12-2) Kai Kern shot a 41, Nolan Oros a 42, Kyle Michels a 43 and Kaden Clevenger a 45.

Plano 163, Lisle 184

Quentin Santoria shot a 37 to lead the Reapers in the meet held at Cedardell. Camden Winkler carded a 38, Brandon Ramos a 42 and Aidan Grooms a 46.

Girls Tennis

Plainfield South 4, Yorkville 3

The Foxes were edged in a match that came down to two tiebreakers, one decided by two points. Yorkville’s Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won at No. 1 doubles, and Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan won at No. 2 doubles in straight sets, as did Analiease Garretson at No. 2 singles.

Kendall County
Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.