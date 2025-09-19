Kendall Kozak, Minooka ease past short-handed Oswego East

Minooka's Kendall Kozak (6) goes up for a kill attempt against Oswego East's Tori Vlcek (8) during a Southwest Prairie Conference match in Oswego on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Kendall Kozak has career aspirations in nursing, either as a nurse anesthetist or labor and delivery.

She continues to deliver for Minooka volleyball.

A third-year starter who should finish her career with over 500 kills and 1,000 assists, Kozak as a sophomore was part of the program’s last regional championship.

Now she’s one of just three seniors on the floor for a Minooka team that’s still young despite returning six starters from last year.

“She means a lot, a lot of leadership,” Minooka coach Carrie Prosek said. “She’s been in the program when we won regionals, she’s been a part of it. A great leader. Our underclassmen look up to her. She’s a great leader but she’s very humble.”

Set point in the first. Minooka’s Kendall Kozak with the kill, 25-19. pic.twitter.com/5ELh02DvkU — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) September 18, 2025

Kozak, who will play collegiately at the University of South Carolina Aiken, was at the center of Minooka’s win Thursday, whether setting, hitting from the right side or serving.

She had the kill for set point in the first, then helped the visiting Indians rally from an early four-point deficit in the second to beat short-handed Oswego East 25-19, 25-15 in a Southwest Prairie Conference match.

Kozak had 12 assists and nine kills, Madelyne Dostall 10 digs and three aces, Jerzie Caves six kills and Charlotte Matejka and Courtney McCarthy five kills each for Minooka (10-6, 1-0).

Tori Vlcek had seven kills and Kayli Pembroke four kills for Oswego East (6-9, 1-1).

Minooka’s Lily Mayer (16) and Charlotte Matejka (9) defend the net against a kill attempt by Oswego East's Mia Stanley (15) during a Southwest Prairie Conference match in Oswego on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Minooka ended a nip-and-tuck first set with a 6-2 run, and erased Oswego East’s 10-7 lead in the second with an 8-0 run that started with a Giada Schrementi kill and ended with a McCarthy kill.

“We woke up,” Kozak said. “We changed what we were running and changed our mindset. They’re not a team that’s going to give us the 25 points. We had to make our own points.”

The technical adjustment was Minooka’s block coverage to counter Oswego East’s points at the net that came primarily on tips.

“We were standing on our heels,” Prozek said. “We changed where our block was set and moved our defense differently and it made a difference.

“I think they [Oswego East] did a phenomenal job blocking us and digging up our shots. They figured us out and we had to come back.”

The Wolves indeed were scrappy throughout as they work to overcome the loss of Alison Coy.

The 6-foot-2 senior and Austin Peay commit tore the ACL and meniscus in her knee in practice in the last two weeks. She leaves a huge void in her height, experience and talent.

“We probably won’t have her back; that has changed some things for us,” Oswego East coach Dina Beamon said. “I think the team, we’re all trying to adjust. Senior year, they were looking forward to this year, going to battle with each other and now one of our key players is gone.

“We’re shifting things around, trying to figure out what works best and we’re not quite there yet.”

Minooka’s Courtney McCarthy (12) goes up for a kill attempt against Oswego East's Mia Stanley (15) during a Southwest Prairie Conference match in Oswego on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Kozak, on the other hand, relishes the adjustment of alternating between hitting and setting up hitters.

She had the kill for set point in the first, two of Minooka’s first three in the second and the Indians’ final kill of the match. But she spent most of her night setting up the Indians’ other hitters who are predominantly juniors.

“I like it. It makes me change my mind from hitting. It’s a different mindset, hitting and setting,” Kozak said. “It gives me a break from one. If I’m not doing my best, I can focus on the other.”

Prozek is enjoying one final season coaching a kid she’s known since grade school.

“Coached her since fifth grade in club, coached her in fifth grade,” Prozek said. “It’s going to be hard because I have known her for that long, worked with her and trained her.”

Just like Kozak has matured, Prozek felt like her young hitters took steps forward Thursday as well. Minooka has played a grind of a schedule, losses to the likes of Lockport, St. Charles North and Lyons.

“Our pin hitters took a big step today,” Prozek said. “We’ve been struggling. Our pin hitters did a good job of mixing up so they didn’t know where we were going. That’s something we’ve worked on all season.”

Beamon, too, liked what she saw in her young hitter Vlcek, a sophomore who had six of her seven kills in the first set. Her seventh had the Wolves ahead 10-6 in the second.

“Still young and has some adjustments to make but look at her, she’ll be fine. Volleyball IQ is high,” Beamon said. “My girls are a little tired and worn, but overall they competed and gave it their all.”