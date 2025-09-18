Sandwich boys golf tops Plano, wins 12th straight dual meet: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Boys Golf

Sandwich 169, Seneca 176, Plano 184

Kai Kern and Nolan Oros each shot 38 to share medalist honors for the fourth consecutive meet, and Sandwich won its 12th straight dual meet.

Braden Ballard shot a 46 and Kaden Clevenber 47 for the Indians (12-1, 6-0 KRC) in the meet at Edgebrook. Brandon Ramos shot a 41 and Quentin Santoria a 45 for Plano.

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op 158, Bolingbrook 209

Alli Wiertel shot a 33 to pace Oswego Co-Op’s win. Kendall Grant carded a 37, Giselle Resendez a 41 and Annabelle Williams a 47.

Marengo 209, Sandwich 257 (Tuesday result)

Callie Kesselring shot Sandwich’s low round of 55.

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. LaMoille 25-6, 25-10

Rylie Carlson had 10 kills and two aces, Taylor Jeffers nine assists, six aces and five digs and Ella Bromeland eight assists and three aces for Newark (14-3, 3-0 Little Ten Conference).

Plano d. Harvard 25-21, 21-25, 25-13

Natalia Olson had 10 kills, Camila Nunez 12 assists, Ava Cadena eight digs, Jayda Burau four blocks and Abigale Lind three aces for Plano.

Yorkville

The Foxes split the pool play round of the Wheaton Classic. Yorkville opened with a 25-13, 23-25, 25-11 loss to Downers Grove North. Yorkville then beat Oswego East 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, erasing a 19-9 deficit to win the second set.

Cam Carter had nine kills, 19 digs, three aces and three blocks, Sophia Blank eight kills, six aces and four blocks and Lili Casbarian nine kills combined in the two matches for Yorkvile (5-6).

Woodstock North d. Sandwich 25-14, 25-13

Kayden Corneils had three blocks, Shayla Green five digs, Alayla Harris three kills and two blocks and Khloe White six assists and four digs for Sandwich (5-12).

Boys Soccer

Woodstock 8, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 14 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Plano 9, Earlville 0 (Tuesday result)

Adrian Moreno scored three goals and Isaiah Trujillo and Cristian Sanchez two each for Plano (4-8).

Flag Football

Yorkville 27, Plainfield South 21

Brooke Ekwinski threw a touchdown pass to Kayla Kersting in the last two minutes for the win. Defensively Dani Turner and Ale Arriaga led the way with eight flag pulls each.

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 6, Coal City 1

Yorkville’s Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-4, Analiese Garretson won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0, the No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won 7-5, 6-4, the No. 2 doubles team of Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan won 6-0, 6-1, the No. 3 doubles team of Niah Kallan and Christy Silva won 6-3, 6-2 and the No. 4 doubles team of Mackenzie Lovell and Aubrey Jensen won 6-4, 6-3.