Oswego East, Sandwich boys golf earn dual wins: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Golf

Oswego East 152, Plainfield North 170, Bolingbrook 196: Jack Malm shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Wolves to the dual meet win. Zach Johnson shot a 38, and Brayden Rusin and Logan Hong each carded a 39 as Oswego East improved to 9-1 in SPC duals.

Sandwich 164, Woodstock North 171, Marengo 196: Sandwich’s Kai Kern and Nolan Oros each shot 40 to share medalist honors and led the Indians to the dual meet win at Edgebrook. Alex Bland carded a 41 and Finley Taxis a 43 for Sandwich (10-1, 6-0 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 5, Plainfield Central 2: Yorkville won on all singles courts and came back from behind a set each in two separate doubles matches.

Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2 and Annaliese Garretson at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1. Makayla Mercado won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-2 and Niah Kallan and Christy Silva came back from losing 2-6 in the first set to win the match against Ravena Henderson and Kiara Burnett 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. An almost repeat situation at No. 2 doubles, Macie Jones and Sofia Perez lost the first set 4-6, coming back to win their match against Aania Baig and Valentina Vaea Flores 4-6, 7-6, 10-8.