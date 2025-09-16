Yorkville tennis edges IMSA on final match tiebreaker: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 4, IMSA 3

Yorkville’s No. 3 doubles team of Christy Silva and Niah Kallan won the final match in a tiebreaker 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 for the dual meet win.

Yorkville’s Sofia Perez and Macie Jones won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles and at No. 2 doubles Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan won 6-1, 6-1.

Analiese Garretson at No. 2 singles won 6-1, 6-4.

Flag Football

Yorkville 35, Rosary 7

Brooke Ekwinski tossed touchdown passes to Kayla Kersting and Annabel West, Hayden Hodges scored on a punt return and had an interception, and Grace Niles added two interceptions for the Foxes.

Girls Volleyball

Parkview Christian d. Leland 25-21, 29-27

Lillie Bernhard had nine kills, Kendra Mersman had 14 digs, Lilah Carlyle had eight assists, Abigail Carlyle had three aces and Rhen Staudacher three blocks for the Falcons (8-13).

Sandwich d. Woodstock 25-18, 13-25, 25-18

Kayden Corneils had six service points and five kills, Liza Goodbred 10 digs and five service points, Shayla Green 13 digs, Alayla Harris six kills and three blocks, Rylee Huml eight service points and 11 digs and Khloe White 13 service points, four kills, 16 assists and six digs for Sandwich (5-11).

Johnsburg d. Plano 25-11, 25-16

Addison Johnson, Jayda Burau and Hennessy Pena had two kills, Pena also two blocks, and Camila Nunez six digs, three assists and two blocks for Plano.

Boys Soccer

Oswego East 3, Neuqua Valley 3

The Wolves battled Neuqua to a tie at the Plainfield Classic and with the tie won their pool.

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 13 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Boys Golf

Harvard 172, Plano 178

Plano’s Camden Winkler shot a 40 to earn medalist honors in the meet held at Harvard.

Girls Golf

Plainfield North 167, Yorkville 202

Maggie Forgue shot a 48 to lead the Foxes at Whitetail Ridge. Elaina Newman posted a 50, Janae Larson a 52 and Molly Martinez a 52.