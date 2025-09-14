Oswego Police issue 59 seat belt citations over Labor Day weekend

The Oswego Police Department issued 59 citations for seat belt violations as part of its increased traffic enforcement campaign during the Labor Day weekend.

The department also arrested a motorist for driving while license suspended/revoked, made a warrant arrest and issued eight distracted driving citations along with three speeding citations.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped to make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of impaired driving,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release.

Oswego Police collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” campaign.

This effort was part of statewide traffic enforcement campaigns and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.