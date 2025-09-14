Oswego Co-Op’s Alli Wiertel is medalist at Plainfield East Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op

Oswego Co-Op’s Alli Wiertel shot a 70 to earn medalist honors, leading the team to a third-place finish at the Plainfield East Invite at Naperbrook.

Kendall Grant was eighth with a score of 81, Annabelle Williams shot a 91 and Giselle Resendez a 96 for Oswego Co-Op’s total of 338. Lincoln-Way East shot a 317.

Yorkville

Yorkville shot a 392 to finish fifth at the Plainfield East Invite. Elaina Newman and Molly Martinez each shot 97 for the Foxes. Janae Larson shot a 98.

Girls Cross Country

Sandwich

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the Class 1A girls race at the First to the Finish Invite in Peoria with a time of 16:18.70

Girls Volleyball

Newark

Newark (13-3) went 3-2 and finished seventh at the 16-team Bullet Invite at Williamsville.

Newark beat Monticello 25-23, 25-22 and Macomb 25-21, 15-25, 15-13, and lost to Rochester 25-16, 25-16 in pool play. In bracket play Newark lost to Hartsburg-Emden 25-11, 25-16 and beat Lena-Winslow 25-21, 23-25, 15-6.

Rylie Carlson, named all-tournament, had 30 kills, 32 digs and five aces. Zoey Carlson had 24 kills and nine blocks, Heather Buhle 24 kills and 35 digs, Morgen Hergenhan 58 digs and Taylor Jeffers 51 assists, 20 digs and six aces.

Sandwich

The Indians went 1-4 at their Sandwich Invite, beating Indian Creek 25-12, 25-23 and losing to Seneca 25-15, 25-14, Yorkville Christian 25-19, 23-25, 15-11, Reed-Custer 25-17, 26-24 and Indian Creek 18-25, 25-17, 16-14.

Shayla Green had 33 digs and eight aces, Rylee Huml 43 digs and four aces, Khloe White 18 digs, 41 assists and six aces and Alayla Harris nine kills, nine blocks and two aces for Sandwich (4-11).

Flag Football

Yorkville Tri

The Foxes beat Hersey 19-7, getting two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Kayla Kersting, after losing to Willowbrook 26-0 in the first game.

Boys Soccer

Oswego East 3, Andrew 1

The Wolves beat Andrew in the opening game of the Plano Classic.

Boys Golf

Plano

The Reapers took 11th place at the Aurora Central Catholic Invite with a team score of 386. Brandon Ramos shot Plano’s low round of 85.

Yorkville

The Foxes shot a 329 to close out day 2 of the Redbird Classic at Weaver Ridge. Graham Martinson shot a 77, Ian Saar an 81, Robert Hren an 85 and Max Homerding an 86 for Yorkville.