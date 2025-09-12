Yorkville Public Library programs for kids include 3D printing, preschool reading time, LEGO building

Yorkville Public Library offers LEGO Kit play Sept. 15-20 to build and design your own creation for display at the library. (Steven Buyansky)

Yorkville Public Library has released its schedule of youth services events for September. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available. The library will be closed on Friday, Sept. 1 and Tuesday, Sept. 26. Registration and is available at yorkville.lib.il.us.

Escape Room Adventure: Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in. You only have 30 minutes. Schedule an appointment by calling 630-553-4354, ext. 108.

3D Printing: Learn to use Tinkercad with this step-by-step online tutorial from Leah English, then create an object for printing on the library’s 3D printer. 3D prints are 20 cents per gram. Submit creations to ypl3Dprint@gmail.com.

Drop-in Storytime - 10:30 a.m. every Friday: Join a volunteer reader from The Friends of the Library every Friday at 10:30 in the children’s area of the library.

LEGO Kits - Sept. 15-20: Using only the provided LEGO kit and your creativity, make a unique build for the library’s LEGO display.

Junior Threads and More - 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15: Hang out and work on your unfinished crochet, knitting, needlepoint, sewing or quilting projects, show off finished work or check out other people’s projects.

Book Club (Grade 3-5) - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16 and 30: This two-session book club will distribute a book for home reading, then reconvene after two weeks for discussion.

Toddler Play - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17: Caregivers and toddlers can stop by to play at the library and meet new friends.

Afternoon Hangout - 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18: Make new friends while working on a puzzle.

Book Club (Grade 1-2) - 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 and 27: This two-session book club will distribute a book for home reading, then reconvene the next week for discussion.

Artful Beginnings (preschool) - 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22: Read a book, then create a fun craft project. Dress for mess.

Literary Centers - Tuesday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Sept. 25: Stop by any time between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to experience a guided parent/child opportunity for hands-on instruction. Literary Centers are designed to give children the opportunity to practice listening, reading and speaking.

College Planning Webinar - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23: This workshop will explore recent changes in financial aid that may impact how much parents will pay for college and how they can adjust to these shifts. Staff will share actionable strategies to reduce costs and make informed decisions based on each college’s financial aid formula. Leave with the tools to predict financial aid outcomes, avoid access debt and better navigate the world of higher education finance.

Afternoon Hangout - 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25: The library will supply the LEGO, you supply the creativity.

Read with Paws - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27: Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. This program was designed as a way to help struggling readers with less pressure by reading to accredited therapy dogs. Advance registration is required.