Plano, Newark girls volleyball pick up wins: Thursday’s Record Newspapers roundup

Plano's Keiry Alcala passes the ball during Thursday's match with Mendota. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris )

Girls Volleyball

Plano d. Mendota 25-23, 25-20

Natalia Olson had five kills, Keiry Alcala three aces, Ava Cadena seven digs and Camila Nunez six assists for Plano.

Newark d. Earlville 25-19, 25-19

Rylie Carlson and Zoey Carlson each had seven kills, Myah Wolf five kills, Taylor Jeffers 12 assists and six digs and Morgen Hergenhahn eight digs for Newark (10-1, 2-0 Little Ten).

Rochelle d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-15

Khloe White had five assists and three service points, Rylee Huml four digs and an ace, Alayla Harris four kills and three blocks and Shayla Green seven digs for the Indians (3-7).

Boys Golf

Sandwich 171, Hinckley-Big Rock 218

Kai Kern and Nolan Oros each shot a 40, Finley Taxis a 45 and Braden Ballard a 46 for the Indians (8-1) in the dual meet at Edgebrook.

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op 175, Yorkville 189

Alli Wiertel shot a 38 to pace Oswego Co-Op to the dual-meet win. Kendall Grant posted a 42, Giselle Resendez a 44 and Annabelle Williams a 51.

For Yorkville (5-4, 4-4), Elaina Newman shot a 42, Maggie Forgue a 48, Abby Planka a 49 and Molly Martinez a 50.

Girls Tennis

Morris 4, Yorkville 3

The Foxes lost a close nonconference match. Yorkville’s No. 2 doubles team of Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan came back to win 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 in a tiebreaker. Makayla Mercado won at No. 3 singles for the Foxes 6-3, 7-5. Macie Jones and Sofia Perez won their match 6-4, 6-2.