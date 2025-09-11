Shaw Local

Yorkville flag football shuts out Oswego, 41-0: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Girls Flag Football

Yorkville 41, Oswego 0: Brooke Ekwinski threw touchdown passes to Kayla Kersting and Annabel West and Bella Esquivel added a rushing TD for the Foxes. Grace Niles and Teaghan Green both had interceptions, Green returned for a TD.

Girls Volleyball

Yorkville d. Metea Valley 26-24, 25-22: The Foxes dug out of a late hole to take the first set and came back from eight points down in the second for a nonconference win.

Tehya Knapp had six kills and an ace, Rylei Warren five kills and eight digs and Tessa Liaromatis 13 digs and two aces for the Foxes (4-5).

Richmond-Burton d. Sandwich 25-12, 25-11: Shayla Green had six digs, Liza Goodbred six digs, Alayla Harris three blocks and Rylee Huml five digs and three service points for Sandwich (3-6).

Boys Soccer

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: Sandwich’s Dillan Gauer had four saves in goal. Jose Juarez had a shot on goal.

Boys Golf

Sandwich 166, Yorkville Christian 212: Sandwich’s Kai Kern and Nolan Oros each shot 40 to earn medalist honors for Sandwich (7-1) at Edgebrook. Finley Taxis shot a 42 and Kaden Clevenger a 44. Caleb Fulkerson shot Yorkville Christian’s low round of 51.

Oswego East 144, Minooka 154: Zach Johnson shot a 3-under par 33 to earn medalist honors to lead the Wolves at Fox Bend. Logan Hong shot a 36, Jack Malm a 37 and Casey Wiencek and Brayden Rusin a 38.

Plano 168, Woodstock North 171, Richmond-Burton 185: Brandon Ramos shot a 38 to lead the host Reapers to the dual win. Quentin Santoria added a 39, Camden Winkler a 43 and Adrian Lazarit a 48.

