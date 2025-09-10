Shaw Local

Oswego Co-Op girls golf shoots 9-hole record 150: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego Co-Op girls golf shot a program record 150 on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

By Joshua Welge

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-Op

Oswego Co-Op shot a nine-hole record of 150, led by Alli Wiertel’s round of 32. Giselle Resendez carded a 36 and Annabelle Williams and Mallory Paustenbach each shot a 41.

Plainfield East 164, Yorkville 197

Caitlin Mattsey shot a 46 and Elaina Newman a 48 for the Foxes.

Boys Golf

Yorkville 152, Plainfield Central 171

Graham Martinson shot a 1-under-par 35 and Carter Humbers a 37 to lead the Foxes. Noah Peterson, Ian Saar and Robert Hren each carded a 40.

Sandwich 172, Johnsburg 188, Harvard 192

Sandwich’s Kai Kern shot a 39 to earn medalist honors and Nolan Oros a 40 to pace the Indians at Edgebrook. Finley Taxis carded a 45 and Kaden Clevenger a 48.

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 7, Joliet 0

Yorkville’s Charlote Chaloka, Analiese Garretson and Makayla Mercado won singles matches in straight sets, as did Audry Converse/Sarah Baise, Callie Ferko/Alana Hogan, Christy Silva/Niah Kallan and Macie Jones/Sofia Perez in doubles.

Joshua Welge

