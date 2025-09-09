Yorkville church hosting ‘Know your Rights’ about ICE, immigration

ICE arrested this man as he came out of the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Township on Aug. 14, 2025. A witness, James Yanke, said the federal agents did not provide a warrant. (Photo provided by James Yanke.)

A program called “Know Your Rights,” about interacting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement fficers, will be held at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ,

The Love Your Neighbors ministry of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, is hosting the event at the church at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville.

Representatives of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and Family Focus will describe federal policies and priorities and explain legal rights, how to prepare safety plans, and how to report incidents, according to a news release from the church.

Family Focus offers immigrant families assistance with the citizenship process and other educational and employment services.

Presenters will be Maricza Espino, citizenship specialist and Department of Justice accredited representative, and Christina Campos, assistant director at Family Focus Aurora.

They will discuss your legal rights and what to do and not do at home, in cars, at workplaces and in public places.

Immigrants are encouraged to attend as are any others who want to know their rights and offer help, according to the release.