Oswego, Yorkville volleyball get wins: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Oswego d. Batavia 25-18, 25-12

Maya Norlin had six kills and three blocks and Sara Gilio seven kills and a block for the Panthers (5-2). Hannah Herrick had four kills and four digs, Avery Borowski five digs and three aces and Kimmie Reichard 15 assists.

Yorkville d. Kaneland 25-12, 25-20

Rylei Warren and Lili Casbarian each had five kills and Tehya Knapp four kills, two aces, two digs and a block for the Foxes (3-5).

Newark d. Seneca 25-18, 26-24

Heather Buhle had 11 kills and five digs, Zoey Carlson six kills and five digs, Taylor Jeffers eight assists, Ella Bromeland nine assists and Morgan Hergenhahn eight digs and five assists for Newark (8-1).

Parkview Christian d. IC Catholic Prep 10-25, 26-16, 25-23

Abigail Carlyle had 13 kills, Lillie Bernhard 16 assists and seven aces and Kendra Mersman 19 digs for the Falcons (6-9).

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-op 155, Romeoville 224

Oswego Co-op shot a program record nine-hole score of 155 in a dual meet with Romeoville.

Alli Wiertel shot a 34, Kendall Grant a 37, Mallory Paustenbach a 41 and Giselle Resendez a 43 for Oswego Co-op.

Boys Soccer

Hickley-Big Rock 6, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 12 saves in goal for Sandwich.