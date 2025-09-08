Oswego Dist. 308 community members invited to participate in facility planning workshop

Students walk into Oswego High School for the first day of the fall semester on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Oswego Community Unit School District 308 invites students, families, staff, and community members to take part in upcoming engagement sessions designed to share the results of the districtwide facility assessment and gather input on the next phases of long-range facility planning. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 invites students, families, staff, and community members to take part in upcoming engagement sessions designed to share the results of the district wide facility assessment and gather input on the next phases of long-range facility planning.

The first opportunity will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10 at Murphy Junior High School, 26923 Grande Park Boulevard, Plainfield. Facilitated by Wight & Company, the session will include a presentation on the findings from phases 1 and 2 of the district’s facility assessment.

Those attending the session will have the opportunity to provide feedback on priorities for the future of the district’s buildings.

In addition, the district will host a virtual community meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16.

“These engagement opportunities are essential as we work together to ensure our facilities support student learning and reflect the changing needs of our students and community,” District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to participate in the conversation and help shape the future of SD 308.”

Additional in-person and virtual engagement opportunities will be scheduled in the coming months as part of the district’s comprehensive effort to involve the community in this critical planning process.

For more information about the Long Range Facility Plan, go to the district’s website at sd308.org.

