Patterson: Falling in love with Geneva all over again

Ah, September.

By now, the nerves have calmed, and the excitement has simmered at the thought of donning the halls of school once again. And chances are, those brand-new sneakers already have a few scuffs on the toes. The 2025–2026 school year is officially underway!

As the crisp air rolls in and the leaves begin to turn, there’s a collective sense of new beginnings. Alarms are set a little earlier, and routines slowly settle back into place.

After morning drop-off, why not take a moment to fall back in love with our hometown? Geneva shines in every season, but there’s something uniquely magical about fall. The streets come alive with color, charm, and that unmistakable cozy feeling that makes you want to linger just a little longer. How lucky are we to call this place home?

Shop, stroll and savor the season

Kick off your autumn adventure with a walk through historic downtown Geneva.

Stroll past Victorian architecture, browse quaint boutiques, and sip a warm drink from one of our inviting cafes. The Geneva Commons also offers a vibrant shopping experience, where merchants fill their shops with seasonal treasures. It’s no wonder Geneva is considered one of Chicagoland’s top shopping destinations.

And once you’ve shopped ‘til you’ve dropped – don’t get hangry! Discover Geneva’s culinary scene, where a wide range of delicious dining options await. Whether it’s a cozy café, a farm-to-table bistro, or a family-friendly favorite, dining in Geneva is more than a meal – it’s an experience. And don’t forget dessert: indulge in handmade chocolates or freshly baked goodies that hit the sweet spot every time. With such perfect fall weather, dining al fresco is a must.

Treat yourself without leaving town

This season, treat yourself to a little escape – right here at home. Plan a rejuvenating spa day or book an overnight stay at one of our cozy bed and breakfasts or fine hotels. A mini getaway minutes from your front door? Yes, please.

Breathe in the beauty of autumn

Whether you’re on foot or on two wheels, Geneva’s fall foliage is something to behold. Take a scenic ride or walk along the Fox River Trail and soak in the vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows reflecting off the water. It’s the perfect setting for everything from a peaceful solo stroll to a romantic afternoon date.

Looking for something extra special? Geneva offers horse-drawn antique carriage rides during select times of year – an unforgettable way to experience the season’s charm. And when the sun goes down, stay out a little longer and enjoy live entertainment both indoors and out throughout town.

Make a Geneva memory this fall

As the air gets cooler and the atmosphere cozier, there’s always something happening in our picture-postcard town. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite shop, sharing a meal with friends, or simply enjoying the beauty all around you – make it a season to remember.

Get out and make a Geneva memory – right here at home this fall.

Johanna Patterson is the communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.