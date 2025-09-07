Montgomery starts hydrant flushing in village and Boulder Hill on Monday

The village of Montgomery is beginning water flushing in the village and in Boulder Hill on Sept. 08. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

Here’s what you need to know about Montgomery and Boulder Hill hydrant flushing beginning on Sept. 8 and which roadways and neighborhoods will be affected.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. public works crews are flushing hydrants daily up through the week of Sept. 22. Some areas, like the Boulder Hill subdivision, will take around two weeks to flush thoroughly.

The city flushes its water mains and hydrants to remove sediment from the water distribution lines, maintaining water quality and the smooth operation of the village’s fire hydrants.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid washing laundry when flushing is performed in or near their neighborhood, as temporarily discolored water may cause staining on their laundry,” the village states in a release. “Residents should also run their cold-water taps, with the strainer removed, to clean out any sediment that may be entering the water lines inside the homes.”

Flushing Schedule:

Starting Sept. 8 - Areas east of Orchard Road to Hill Avenue, including Parkview Estates, and north of U.S. Route 30, Seasons Ridge, up to Ashland Avenue.

Starting Sept. 15 - Unincorporated Boulder Hill, south of U.S.Route 30 to Circle Drive West, and from Illinois Route 25 to Douglas Road. Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way, and Foxmoor.

Starting Sept 22 - Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road. Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North, and Saratoga Springs. The Boulder Hill subdivision flushing work is expected to continue.

If you have any questions, contact the village’s Public Works at 630-896-9241 or visit the website montgomeryil.org.