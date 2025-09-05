Kifowit to host kids expo, touch-a-truck event Saturday in Aurora

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will host her annual kids expo and touch-a-truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center parking lots, 828 Montgomery Road, Aurora.

The free event, which will take place rain or shine, allows children to get an up-close look at police cars, fire trucks and other vehicles while learning about the professionals who serve their community.

“Each year, I look forward to welcoming families from across the community to enjoy this hands-on and educational event,” Kifowit said. “The Kids Expo provides children with a safe and fun environment to learn about important professions, see the vehicles they admire up close, and create lasting memories with their families.”

In addition to vehicle exhibits, families can engage with community organizations, learn about local programs and take part in activities. Booths will provide information on public safety, health and family resources.

The Aurora Lions Club will also participate, offering details about their free services such as vision and hearing screenings and glasses assistance. Families are encouraged to bring old eyeglasses and new shoes to donate to the Lions Club.

For more information, contact Kifowit’s office at (630) 585-1308 or visit www.ildistrict84.com.