Alli Wiertel’s round of 34 leads Oswego co-op to dual meet win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Golf

Oswego co-op 169, Plainfield East 171

Alli Wiertel shot a 34 to lead Oswego Co-Op to a narrow dual meet win. Annabelle Williams followed with a 43, Giselle Resendez a 45 and Mallory Paustenbach a 47.

Minooka 195, Yorkville 200

Freshman Molly Martinez shot a 46 to earn medalist honors to lead the Foxes in the close dual meet loss. Elaina Newman carded a 49, Maggie Forgue a 52 and Caitlin Mattsey a 53.

Girls Flag Football

Oswego East 35, Glenbard East 0

The Wolves recorded the first varsity shutout in program history in Oswego East’s inaugural season. Oswego East was led by stellar defensive performances from Lauren White, Keelan Quick and Emma Allgaier. Offensively, the Wolves were led by Daneille Stone, Ashley Gumm and Avaya Kittling-Turner.

Girls Volleyball

Newark d. Indian Creek 25-4, 25-4

Ella Bromeland had four kills and nine assists as Newark (4-0, 1-0) opened up Little Ten Conference play with a win.

Rylie Carlson and Zoe Carlson each had four kills, Taylor Jeffers six assists and Myah Wolf three kills for the Norsemen.

Plano d. Yorkville Christian 25-17, 26-24

Keiry Alcala had eight digs, Addison Johnson two kills, Savannah Stotler, Jayda Burau two blocks and Camila Nunez four assists for the Reapers.

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 7, Romeoville 0

Singles wins for the Foxes included Charlote Chaloka, Analiese Garretson and Makayla Mercado. Doubles wins were turned in by Sarah Baise and Audry Converse, Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan, Niah Kallan and Christy Silva and Sofia Perez and Macie Jones.

Boys Soccer

Aurora Central Catholic 8, Sandwich 0

Sophomore goalkeeper Dillan Gauer had eight saves in goal for Sandwich. Senior defender Luis Quinones had five saves and four slide tackles.