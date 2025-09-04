Yorkville looks to renew downtown parking spaces while planning for new ones

(file photo) A car turns off Illinois Route 47 onto Hydraulic Avenue in downtown Yorkville. The city is seeking to extend a lease for public parking spaces on Hydraulic Avenue. (Mark Foster)

With a major downtown renovation on the horizon, involving replacing the public parking area located behind Rowdy’s bar with a community events plaza and band shell, Yorkville is moving to retain all the parking spaces it can.

While plans for the downtown Hydraulic District renovation project involve possibly creating new parking spaces along the river, the city is looking to extend a lease of 21 parking spaces across Illinois Route 47.

The city is seeking extending a lease with AT&T to continue allowing public parking behind its building at 116 E. Hydraulic St. for an additional five years, according to city documents.

“Staff is fully supportive of extending the license agreement for parking with AT&T as these vehicle stalls contribute to the public parking offered within the downtown,” city officials state in city documents.

The city has leased the parking spaces from AT&T at the current building location since 2000.

The spaces, located on the southeast corner of Hydraulic Street and Main Street, are in close proximity to downtown hotspots like Crusade Burger Bar and Fox Republic Brewing Co.

The two businesses feature parking lots of their own that often fill up during downtown events and festivals.