Sandwich volleyball beats Harvard: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-15, 26-24

Alayla Harris had four kills and four blocks, Liza Goodbred five digs, Rylee Huml three aces and five digs and Khloe White five assists and three digs for Sandwich (3-5).

Marengo d. Plano 25-20, 25-18

Natalia Olson had four kills and two aces, Jayda Burau two blocks, Camila Nunez seven assists and Sophia Long four digs for Plano.

Lincoln-Way West d. Yorkville 24-26, 25-16, 25-21

The Foxes rallied to take the first set before dropping the next two and the match. Sophia Blank had five kills and two blocks, and Cam Carter added five kills and five aces for Yorkville.

Boys Soccer

Johnsburg 3, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 10 saves in goal, and Diego Diaz made two shots on goal for Sandwich.