Farnsworth House in Plano debuts four seasons multimedia event

The Edith Farnsworth House announces the opening of “INHABIT: Edith Farnsworth House and Environs in Four Seasons,” a new multimedia exhibition by architect and celebrated photographer Tom Rossiter, the museum’s 2025 Artist in Residence.
This immersive installation debuts Saturday, Sept. 6 with an exhibition opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Farnsworth Visitor Center and Barnsworth Gallery in Plano.
Rossiter’s work is the culmination of a yearlong residency exploring the intersection of architecture, culture, and nature.
Using time-lapse photography, Rossiter positioned cameras both inside the Farnsworth House and across the Fox River, capturing a frame every 20 seconds for 24 hours during each of the four seasons.
The resulting film and image installation allows audiences to experience both the house as a frame to its surroundings and the surrounding environment in relation to the house, creating a meditation on time, design, and place.
The installation is accompanied by a soundscape of Native American music and ambient recordings collected during Rossiter’s work sessions at the site, deepening the viewer’s sense of presence and reflection.
Exhibition details
- Title: INHABIT: Edith Farnsworth House and Environs in Four Seasons
- Artist: Tom Rossiter, FAIA, 2025 Artist in Residence
- Location: Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road, Plano
- Opening Date: Saturday Sept. 6
- Admission: Included with museum admission. Tickets and Information at www.edithfarnsworthhouse.org