Oswego volleyball beats Rosary: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Oswego d. Rosary 25-12, 25-8

Maya Norlin had six kills and a block, Sara Gilio nine kills and two aces, Renee Eggers seven kills and two aces and Amelia Mosley 11 digs for Oswego (4-2). Avery Borowski added seven digs.

Somonauk d. Sandwich 25-21, 24-26, 25-16

Alayla Harris had three kills and four blocks, Shayla Green eight digs, Liza Goodbred 10 digs and six kills, Rylee Huml six digs and two aces and Kayden Corneils two aces and two kills for Sandwich (2-5). Khloe White added 16 digs and eight assists.

Newark d. Gardner South Wilmington 25-16, 25-20

Rylie Carlson had 10 kills and eight digs, Zoe Carlson five kills, four digs and three aces, Taylor Jeffers 14 assists, Ella Bromeland 11 assists and Morgen Hergenhahn 10 digs for Newark (3-0).

Girls Tennis

Oswego 5, Yorkville 2

The Foxes received wins from Makayla Mercado at No. 3 singles and Macie Jones and Sofia Perez at No. 4 doubles.

Boys Golf

Johnsburg 167, Marengo 170, Plano 180

Camden Winkler shot a 43, Brandon Ramos a 44, Quentin Santoria a 45 and Aidan Grooms a 48 in the meet at Marengo.

Girls Golf

Yorkville 194, Bolingbrook 227, Plainfield South 231

Elaina Newman shot a 46 and Abby Plank a 48 to lead the Foxes (5-1, 4-1).