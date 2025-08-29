Brooke Ekwinski’s 5 TDs lead Yorkville flag football to win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Flag Football

Yorkville 40, Rockford Guilford 0

Brooke Ekwinski threw touchdown passes to Beetham, Annabel West and Kayla Kersting and ran for two TDs, and Addi Beetham scored on a 70-yard catch and run TD for the Foxes. Turner returned an interception for a TD.

Girls Volleyball

Sandwich d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-18, 25-21

Khloe White had 10 digs, five assists and two aces, Kayden Corneils five kills and two blocks, Shayla Green six digs, Alayla Harris five blocks and two kills, Bella Isadore five digs and Rylee Huml four digs for Sandwich.

Boys Soccer

Reed-Custer 9, Sandwich 1

Diego Diaz scored a goal assisted by Miguel Cuevas and Dillan Gauer made 11 saves in goal for Sandwich.

Boys Golf

Sandwich

Sandwich shot a 352 for ninth place at the LaSalle-Peru Invite at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course. Kai Kern shot Sandwich’s low round of 79 and Nolan Oros an 86.

Girls Golf

Yorkville 190, Plainfield Central 217

Elaina Newman shot a 43, Molly Martinez a 48 and Izzy Strausberger a 49 for the Foxes (3-1 2-1).

Girls Tennis

Yorkville 7, Bolingbrook 0

The Foxes won their first conference match. The No. 2 doubles team of Callie Ferko and Alana Hogan won 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 4 team of Sofia Perez and Christy Silva also won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won in a third set tiebreaker 12-10. In singles, Charlotte Chaloka, Analiese Garretson and Makayla Mercade were all straight-set winners.