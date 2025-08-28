Carter Humbers paces Yorkville golf to dual win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Golf

Yorkville 152, Plainfield North 155, Plainfield South 170

Carter Humbers carded a 37, Max Homerding a 38, Robert Hren a 38 and Ian Saar 39 to pace the Foxes to the dual meet win at Whitetail Ridge.

Girls Golf

Joliet 198, Yorkville 200

Elaina Newman shot a 46, Janae Larson a 49, Molly Martinez 52 and Abby Plank a 53 for the Foxes.

Boys Soccer

Plano 8, Sandwich 0

Miguel Cuevas made nine saves in goal for Sandwich.

Yorkville 1, Larkin 1

Flag Football

Yorkville 19, Minooka 6

Brooke Ekwinski threw touchdown passes to Madeline Mierwinski, Annabel West and Addi Beetham. Foxes defense stayed tough only giving up one score late in the game. Grace Niles had an interception.

Girls Volleyball

Woodstock d. Plano 25-11, 25-17

Natalia Olson had three aces, Savannah Stotler five digs, Elizabeth Hansel two kills and Camila Nunez two assists for the Reapers.

Johnsburg d. Sandwich 25-15, 25-13

Shayla Green had four digs, Bella Isadore four digs, Khloe White four digs and two assists, and Alayla Harris three blocks for Sandwich. Rylee Huml added three digs.