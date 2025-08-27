Shaw Local

Oswego East soccer wins season opener: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego East logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys soccer

Oswego East 1, West Aurora 0

The Wolves won their season-opening match.

Byron 8, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had nine saves in goal for Sandwich.

Girls tennis

Yorkville 5, DeKalb 0

Yorkville’s Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 1 singles 10-0, Analiese Garretson won at No. 2 singles 10-0, Sarah Baise and Audry Converse at No. 1 doubles won 10-2, Callie Ferko and Niah Kallan at No. 2 doubles won 10-2, and the No. 3 doubles team of Alana Hogan and Christy Silva won 10-1.

Boys golf

Plano 177, Hinckley-Big Rock 194

Quentin Santoria shot a 41 to earn medalist honors to lead the Reapers to a dual-meet win at Indian Oaks Golf Course.

