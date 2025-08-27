Gym floor at Oswego High School to be replaced following flooding

Wil Jarvis hits his shot during a golf lesson in his physical education class at Oswego High School on Monday, March 4, 2024. Oswego High School’s gym is expected to remain closed for a few weeks after recent flooding damaged the main gym floor. (Sandy Bressner)

Oswego High School’s gym is expected to remain closed for a few weeks after recent flooding damaged the main gym floor.

The floor will need to be fully replaced, a project that is expected to be completed by November. The flooding occurred as a result of severe storms that moved through the area.

In addition to the flooding at Oswego High School, Oswego East High School had to switch to e-learning for two days because of flooding at the school following a drain pipe malfunction during the recent severe storms.

As a result, a large amount of water entered the building rapidly and caused damage on multiple floors.

Long Beach Elementary School also sustained damage and eight other schools across the district experienced minor leaks and water damage, officials said.

During the Aug. 25 Oswego School Board meeting, Oswego School Superintendent Andalib Khelghati thanked everyone involved in addressing the problem.

“Our operations teams, district leaders and school staff put in countless hours to minimize the impact,” Khelghati said. “I want to especially thank the Oswego East staff and students for pivoting to e-learning for two days. This is not easy. But it allowed for our staff to really engage in the appropriate amount of remediation and making sure that our spaces were dry and clean in order to receive students back in the building.”