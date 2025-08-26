Kendall County Now

Plano volleyball rallies past Sandwich in season opener: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Plano d. Sandwich 16-25, 25-16, 25-16

Natalia Olson had six kills and six aces, Jayda Burau five blocks, Ava Cadena 12 digs, and Camila Nunez eight assists as Plano rallied past Sandwich in the season-opening match.

For Sandwich, Bailey Frieders had five kills, Khloe White 14 assists, Shayla Green eight digs and Alayla Harris five kills and two blocks.

Newark d. Moline 25-13, 28-26

Rylie Carlson had five kills and four digs, Heather Buhle four kills and three aces and Taylor Jeffers had six assists in Newark’s season-opening win.

Elle Bromeland added five assists and Morgen Hergenhahn five aces and four digs.

Glenbard West d. Yorkville 25-13, 25-23

Camryn Carter had five kills and a block, Lili Casbarian three kills and a block and Tehya Knapp five kills for the Foxes.

Boys Golf

Sandwich 170, Woodstock 176, Plano 196

Camden Winkler shot Plano’s low score of 47 in the meet at Woodstock.

