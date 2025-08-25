Record Newspapers girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Sandwich’s Alayla Harris (21) defends the net against a kill attempt by Plano’s Hennessy Pena (1) during a 2024 volleyball match at Sandwich High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Yorkville junior Sophia Blank

Sophia Blank, Yorkville, junior, middle blocker: The 6-foot-2 middle blocker committed to Loyola led Yorkville in blocks with 44 last season. She’s a big reason why the Foxes are aiming for their best season since the 2021 regional title team.

Oswego East senior Ali Coy

Ali Coy, Oswego East, senior, right side hitter: Austin Peay commit leads four returning starters and seven seniors for an experienced Wolves’ team. Coy had 152 kills, 92 digs and 43 blocks last season

Sandwich junior Alayla Harris

Alayla Harris, Sandwich, junior, middle blocker: All-conference player as a sophomore had 61 blocks, tops in the KRC, and 86 kills. With Harris leading the way, Sandwich hopes to build on an encouraging 16-win season.

Oswego junior Hannah Herrick

Hannah Herrick, Oswego, junior, outside hitter: The Panthers graduated a ton of talent from the best two-year run in program history. This Dayton recruit should be the go-to hitter for new-look Oswego this fall.

Taylor Jeffers

Taylor Jeffers, Newark, junior, setter: The Norsemen last season won their 15th consecutive Little Ten Conference regular-season title and seventh straight regional.

Can they continue those streaks?

Their standout setter, Jeffers, is a good player to build around. She had 668 assists and 62 aces running the Newark offense as a sophomore.