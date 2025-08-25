Record Newspapers girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

The girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are five players to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Sophia Blank, Yorkville, junior, middle blocker: The 6-foot-2 middle blocker committed to Loyola led Yorkville in blocks with 44 last season. She’s a big reason why the Foxes are aiming for their best season since the 2021 regional title team.
Ali Coy, Oswego East, senior, right side hitter: Austin Peay commit leads four returning starters and seven seniors for an experienced Wolves’ team. Coy had 152 kills, 92 digs and 43 blocks last season
Alayla Harris, Sandwich, junior, middle blocker: All-conference player as a sophomore had 61 blocks, tops in the KRC, and 86 kills. With Harris leading the way, Sandwich hopes to build on an encouraging 16-win season.
Hannah Herrick, Oswego, junior, outside hitter: The Panthers graduated a ton of talent from the best two-year run in program history. This Dayton recruit should be the go-to hitter for new-look Oswego this fall.
Taylor Jeffers, Newark, junior, setter: The Norsemen last season won their 15th consecutive Little Ten Conference regular-season title and seventh straight regional.
Can they continue those streaks?
Their standout setter, Jeffers, is a good player to build around. She had 668 assists and 62 aces running the Newark offense as a sophomore.