Yorkville tennis rolls past Kaneland: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Girls tennis

Yorkville 7, Kaneland 0

The Foxes rolled past the Knights in dual meet action. Charlotte Chaloka won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Analiese Garretson at No. 2 singles won 6-4, 3-6, 10-5. Makayla Mercado won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Sarah Baise and Audry Converse at No. 1 doubles won 6-4, 7-6. No. 2 doubles duo of Callie Ferko and Niah Kallan won 6-1, 6-7, 10-6. No. 3 doubles team of Macie Jones and Christy Silva won 6-2, 1-6, 10-2. No. 4 doubles team of Alana Hogan and Avery Moreno won 6-0, 6-3.

