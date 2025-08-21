Plano Library programs for September include book sale, care package drive

Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Plano Library begins Sat., Aug. 23. It is held in the Meeting Room during regular library hours. (Shea Lazansky)

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Saturday, Aug. 23 - Saturday, Sept. 6

Held in the Meeting Room during regular library hours. All items will be sold for $4 per bag beginning Sept. 2. We’ll have many free items available after the sale ends.

Care package drive for homeless persons

Sept. 2 - Dec. 15

Items needed include new and unopened men’s & women’s socks, razors, mini lotion bottles, travel size shampoo & conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, travel size hand sanitizer, period products, gloves, and winter hats. Operation Jesus volunteers will personally deliver the care packages to homeless individuals in downtown Chicago on Christmas morning.

Adult Programs

Writers’ Group

Thursdays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 and 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. Location: Meeting Room Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 | Passcode: 048559 No registration required.

Technology Help Desk

Tuesday, Sept. 2 - Steve Goodwin - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Joshua Carlson - 12 to 2 p.m.

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Crafts to Go - Diamond Painting Kit

Saturday, Sept. 6

Free, take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags

Saturday, Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room.

Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Happy Birthday Cards

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“The Lie Maker” by Linwood Barclay will be discussed. The book for October will be “The Girl on the Train” by Rachel Hawkins. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Felting and Flowers

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

You’ll create a wet felted covering for a vase, choose flowers from the gorgeous flower bar, then learn how to make an arrangement. You’ll go home with a beautiful piece of art. Presented by Natasha Lehrer Lewis of Esther’s Place. All supplies provided. Open to high school students and adults. $10 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4 to 6 p.m.

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon.

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254 No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Pizza & Pages Grades 4 – 6

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 5 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Location: Meeting Room.

Create Art with Petite Palette

Thursday, Sept. 11, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For independent children ages 6–10, without an adult. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Registration required for each program. $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Location: Meeting Room.

Create Art with Petite Palette

Thursday, Sept. 11, 6:30 to 7:40 p.m.

For independent children ages 10–18, without an adult. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Registration required for each program. $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Location: Meeting Room.

Mini Maker Bots with SciTech

Monday, Sept. 15

For independent children ages 6-12, without an adult. Unleash your inner inventor as we explore the exciting world of circuits and motors. In this fun and educational session, you’ll learn the basics of electronics and put your new skills to the test by building your very own mini vibrating robot to take home. Whether you’re a curious beginner or a budding engineer, this is the perfect opportunity to tinker, build, and bring your ideas to life. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Bookworms

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 5 to 5:45 p.m, or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

