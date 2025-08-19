Yorkville, Plano and Oswego dodge the worst of last night’s storms

While the storms brewed overhead, Yorkville, Plano and Oswego were able to weather Monday’s storm without significant damage or flooding.

“We got very lucky, just a few trees came down up on the north end of town near Mill Road and Grande Reserve North, and only some localized storm drains got clogged,” Yorkville Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said.

“After the heavy rain on Sunday our team went out to check all the restrictors and make sure everything was working properly. That helped with Monday’s storm,” Dhuse said.

Dhuse said there are no major roadway impacts, everything is clear and traffic is back to normal.

The public works department will continue working on the minor damages, including the downed trees, throughout the day.

The storm was a similar story in the Plano area. The Plano Public Works Department said there was no significant damage or flooding to report.

Their team of workers are currently out in the field, but no roadways are blocked and nothing is impeded.

Oswego experienced localized flooding that temporarily closed two roadway segments – Washington Street at Route 31 and Lakeview Drive between Briarwood Lane and Isleview Drive, said Oswego Public Works Director Curt Cassidy.

“We are looking into additional flooding reported along Morgan Valley Drive,” Cassidy said. “A few residents reported flooding on their properties and village staff has been in contact with those residents. We also had two suspected lightning strikes at the Village Center and Fox Chase water towers and staff is assessing the extent of the electrical damage.”

Cassidy said overall, village facilities had minimal water infiltration and, at this time, appear to have avoided significant damage.

During Tuesday’s Kendall County Board meeting, Kendall County Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Roger Bonuchi updated board members about storm damage.

“We probably got 1.6 inches of rain,” he said. “We had a lot of flooded streets in Boulder Hill.”

The area also experienced heavy rain over the weekend, causing flooding in several Oswego School District 308 schools. Bonuchi noted, however, that no more rain is expected in the next few days.

“I think we’re past it,” he said.

To report storm damage, go to Kendall County’s website at kendallcountyil.gov/home.