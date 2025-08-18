Kendall County Now

Stretch of Woolley Road in Oswego reopens

Drivers asked to stay alert as other improvements are being made

A stretch of Woolley Road in Oswego recently reopened to traffic after it had been closed for road reconstruction. Woolley Road from Juniper Street to Douglas Road had been closed for the reconstruction project.

A stretch of Woolley Road in Oswego recently reopened to traffic after it had been closed for road reconstruction as seen here on Aug. 17, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

A stretch of Woolley Road in Oswego recently reopened to traffic after it had been closed for road reconstruction.

Woolley Road from Juniper Street to Douglas Road had been closed for the reconstruction project. The opening of the stretch of road had been delayed by almost a month because of delays in franchise utility scheduling, according to village officials.

The project started June 3. Drivers are being asked to stay alert and exercise patience while other infrastructure improvements are being completed.

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich.