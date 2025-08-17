Plano church to host free shredding event, food and book drive

First Lutheran Church of Plano (Provided by First Lutheran Church of Plano)

The First Lutheran Church of Plano will host a free community shredding event and food and book drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, at 200 N. Center St., on the corner of Clark and Center streets.

The event is open to the public and will allow residents to safely destroy sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and fraud.

Participants may bring up to two large boxes or bags of paper for shredding and may watch the process. Metal and plastic binder clips and rings must be removed in advance. Electronics will not be accepted.

In addition to paper shredding, the church will collect donations of unexpired, nonperishable food and personal care items for its 24/7 micro pantry.

Donations of children’s books will also be accepted for the church’s Kids’ Little Free Library. Baby diapers, wipes and monetary donations are welcome.

The church encourages residents to “declutter, protect your privacy, and support a couple of great causes” by participating.

For more information, call 630-552-8263.