Author to share ‘100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die’ at Yorkville Library talk

Melanie Holmes, author of "100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die," will visit the Yorkville Library in September. (Photo provided by Carolyn Chin)

Author Melanie Holmes will present a talk on her book “100 Things to Do in Illinois Before You Die” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, at the Yorkville Library.

Holmes will highlight notable people, places and experiences across the state, from sites tied to Abraham Lincoln, Frank Lloyd Wright and Carl Sandburg to venues where Muddy Waters sang, Orson Welles performed and Bill Murray got his first laughs.

The presentation will also cover sports history, including where Ernie Banks famously wanted to “play two.”

Her talk will feature Illinois’ historic sites, architectural landmarks, wildlife encounters, comedy clubs, music venues and other attractions.

The program is free, but registration is required through the library’s website. Copies of Holmes’ book will be available for purchase after the event.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. For more information, call 630-553-4354.