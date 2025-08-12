Oswego police issue 93 speeding tickets as part of traffic enforcement campaign

Oswego Police issued 93 speeding tickets as part of its recent traffic enforcement campaign. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Oswego police issued 93 speeding tickets as part of its recent traffic enforcement campaign.

The department conducted the campaign from July 8 to Aug. 1. The campaign was part of a statewide effort aiming to reduce highway fatalities and injuries associated with speeding.

As part of the campaign, the department also issued 17 seat belt citations, 11 distracted driving citations and four other citations. In addition, two tickets were issued for driving without insurance, one ticket for driving without a valid driver’s license and one ticket for driving without valid registration.

“We continue to urge all drivers traveling through our community to slow down, obey speed limits and drive responsibly,” Oswego Police Sgt. Brian Nehring said in a news release. “Every decision you make behind the wheel matters, it’s truly not a game.”

This campaign aligns with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s broader “It’s Not a Game” initiative, emphasizing that dangerous driving behaviors have serious consequences.

The speed enforcement effort was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.