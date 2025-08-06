Oswego names Annie Scaramuzzi head softball coach

Annie Scaramuzzi, as first player and then coach, has been part of the Oswego softball program’s rise from the ground up.

And now it’s her program to lead.

The 2019 graduate, co-coach for the Oswego softball team that won the Class 4A state championship in June, has been named the Panthers’ next head coach.

“It means everything to me,” Scaramuzzi said. “Super excited for the opportunity to coach for a program that has had such a big impact on my life. I met some of my best friends playing with the program and played for some of the best coaches.”

Scaramuzzi, who played collegiately at Missouri-St. Louis, joined the Oswego coaching staff as a pitching coach months after her college graduation in 2023. Oswego in 2024 won its first-ever sectional title and went on to place third in Class 4A.

Scaramuzzi was promoted to co-coach with Paul Netzel for this past season. Oswego softball beat Barrington for its first state championship.

“Her passion for Oswego, commitment to player development and leadership both on and off the field make her the ideal person to lead our softball program into its next chapter,” Oswego athletic director Dan Arntzen said in a statement announcing Scaramuzzi’s hiring as head coach.

Scaramuzzi, who works in marketing, also provides pitching and hitting lessons on the side. She was first approached by Oswego assistant Tiffany Murphy in the summer of 2023 about joining the coaching staff.

“I didn’t know if coaching was in the cards,” Scaramuzzi said. “College took a lot out of me. I felt a calling to go back, and I haven’t looked back since.”

As a player Scaramuzzi helped lead Oswego in 2017 to its first winning season in 23 years in then-coach Amanda Stanton’s second season.

Two years later, as a senior in 2019, Scaramuzzi led Oswego to its first Southwest Prairie Conference championship since 1987 and broke a 31-year-old school record for single-season ERA.

“It was great to be a part of what Coach Stanton did to turn around the program, and then Coach [Sara] Polensky and Coach Netzel, to build on what they started. The opportunity to continue that means so much to me,” Scaramuzzi said.

“I want to be whatever the coach and person is that kids need in their lives at this moment, and make this program mean as much to them as it does for me. In summary, I’m grateful for this opportunity.”